Man, 20, charged with driving high in Burrillville highway crash

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man has been charged in connection with a crash last month that sent him and his three passengers to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dimitri Gentile, 20, turned himself in Monday morning, according to Burrillville police.

A car being driven by Gentile caught fire after it smashed into a tree on Victory Highway on the morning of Friday, Oct. 25, police said. Gentile was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester while his three 18-year-old passengers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

On Monday, police said the investigation revealed extreme speed was a factor in the crash.

Gentile was arraigned Monday on three counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury and one count of driving under the influence of marijuana with serious bodily injury. He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and ordered not to operate a motor vehicle.