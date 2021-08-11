Man, 19, charged with stabbing girlfriend’s father at Scituate home

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Scituate man is recovering from stab wounds suffered Tuesday, allegedly at the hands of his daughter’s boyfriend.

Timothy Isom Jr., 19, of Johnston, was arrested on several charges including felony assault following the incident at the victim’s Rolling Green Drive home, according to Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson.

After receiving a 911 call about a disturbance, officers responded to the home just after noon and arrived to find the 49-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen and shoulder, which Rollinson said were not life-threatening. He was treated by first responders at the scene.

The man told police that Isom stabbed him after the suspect got involved in an argument between the victim’s daughters. Isom and his girlfriend, the victim’s 18-year-old daughter, then fled in a vehicle, according to Rollinson.

The suspect vehicle was later spotted and stopped by police in Cranston, who took the couple into custody.

In addition to two counts of felony assault, court records show Isom was also charged with one count each of domestic assault, simple assault, vandalism, disorderly conduct, domestic disorderly conduct, and violating a no-contact order.

Rollinson said he was arraigned and held overnight at the ACI for a bail violation.