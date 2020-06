JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in 25 years, the town of Johnston is looking for a new police chief.

Chief Richard Tamburini announced Monday he will retire effective August 31.

Tamburini was sworn in on Aug. 17, 1995, and according to the police department, he’s the city’s longest-standing police chief as well as the longest tenured in the state.

He previously served 29 years with the Providence Police Department and retired as their deputy chief.