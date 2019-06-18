Local soccer team shows support for National Grid employee injured on the job

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The community came together Monday night to support a National Grid employee, who was injured after falling from a bucket truck in Norton nearly a month ago.

Jay Nelson was working on a utility pole on West Hodges Street when he fell from the bucket and onto live wires.

Jay Nelson and his brother Josh.

“He was electrocuted and he needed CPR when he was on the ground,” Jill Calapai, a family friend, said.

Calapai said Nelson is still in the hospital and has to undergo several more surgeries before he can begin his recovery. Because of this, she said Jay’s brother Josh came up with the phrase “JStrong.”

To offer a bit of relief for the Nelson family during this time, Calapai ran with Josh’s idea. He coaches her daughter’s soccer team – BGYSA Team Nelson.

Calapai decided to enlist the girls help in supporting their coach.

Video Now: Soccer team shows support for injured National Grid employee

Last week, they wrote “JStrong” on their arms for a game and sent photos to Nelson in the hospital. On Monday night, they sported t-shirts with the same message.

“I tried to win it all for him,” Rylee Nelson, Jay’s niece and Josh’s daughter, said. “Every time I touched the ball, I thought of him.”

The team’s win means the girls will head to the finals, with quite the inspiration.

“We would all be happy [if we won] because he [Jay] would be happy we won for him,” Gabriella Calapai, Jill’s daughter, said.

Calapai said “JStrong” isn’t about donations, but instead showing support for Jay and his family. But, she said she still will be accepting donations to help Jay on his road to recovery.

Anyone who would like to donate can email Jill Calapai at jillcal06@gmail.com.