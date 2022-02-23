PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A professional singer who has performed songs by Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and others has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison on child sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anthony Cerbo, 43, of Johnston, was sentenced earlier this month after pleading no contest to first-degree child molestation and conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said Cerbo connected with the boy under the age of 14 on an online dating app and sexually assaulted the victim in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2018. The victim told Cerbo his real age, prosecutors said.

Matthew Heuser, Cerbo’s accomplice who police said drove the victim to his Johnston home, faces a second-degree child molestation charge. That case is still pending in Providence County Superior Court.

“Sexual assaults against minors have a resounding and devastating effect on the victims and their families,” Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza said. “We are indebted to the victim for providing their full cooperation and assistance throughout these criminal proceedings.”

Cerbo, who has been held without bail since his bail hearing, was sentenced to 30 years with nine to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also issued a no-contact order, and ordered to register as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling.

“Sexual assaults against children remain an ongoing, devastating problem in Rhode Island — we have charged over 400 such cases over the last five years alone,” Neronha said. “Here, the defendant, with the help of a co-defendant, came up with a scheme to use social digital media to identify a vulnerable child, and once identified, execute that scheme and prey on that child.”

“While nothing can reverse the damage he has caused, it is my hope that the defendant’s conviction and the long sentence imposed by the court will bring a measure of justice for the victim and his family,” he continued. “I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and demonstrating strength and resiliency throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Cerbo, in multiple social media posts, maintained his innocence.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cerbo has been performing professionally since 2008 and has appeared in Boston, New York City and Las Vegas.