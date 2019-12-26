Local family’s Christmas wish granted

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield family got exactly what they wanted for Christmas, but it wasn’t found wrapped under the tree.

After undergoing chemotherapy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital since October, 11-year-old Noah Antunes got the okay to sleep in his own room Christmas Eve.

Eyewitness News has been tracking Noah’s story for months and we’ve learned he’s come a long way since being diagnosed with cancer.

Christmas day in the Antune household in Smithfield was all laughs, the family overjoyed to have their little boy back home.

“We wanted him to be home with us, yup and cancer-free,” Noah’s mother Amy Antunes said.

After three months of battling his cancer and four rounds of chemo, 11-year-old Noah Antunes and his family got their Christmas wish. His story tonight on @wpri12 at 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/v4IzvEYlZT — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) December 26, 2019

Amy and David were told by doctors in October that their son, 10-years-old at the time, had Burkitt Lymphoma. Cancer was the last word the family of four was prepared to hear.

“That’s just hard to see your child go through that because you immediately want to switch places with them and you want to be the one going through the cancer,” Amy said.

The side effects were the toughest during Noah’s four rounds of chemotherapy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“Mouth sores was probably the worst thing because I literally almost couldn’t move my mouth when I talked,” Noah said.

The Antunes held onto the words ‘Noah Strong.’

“You’re strong, you’re brave and you’re a fighter and you’re going to win,” Amy said.

Their community has served as a support system, from a wiffle ball tournament to a fire fighter’s escort. Noah even received words of encouragement from former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

After three months of battling his lymphoma, Noah got to tell his classmates the results of his last MRI.

“I’m clean” he declared to a room full of cheers.

He was released from the hospital the day before Christmas Eve.

“Just wanted to be with my family and open presents together,” Noah said. “I feel like a normal kid, just normal.”

Noah has a follow-up MRI and CAT scan scheduled in January. He’ll be able to return to school once his immune system is built back up again.