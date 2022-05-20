NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who reportedly got out of his car and confronted a woman with a samurai sword on a busy North Providence street Thursday afternoon.

D’anella Kudos tells 12 News she had just left for her lunch break when a car cut her off on Admiral Street.

“He nearly took off my mirror,” she recalled.

Kudos said her initial reaction was to honk at the driver to get his attention.

But that’s when she claims things took a turn for the worse.

“Next thing I knew, he’s in my rear view mirror turning back around … he ended up getting out in front of me and blocking me so I couldn’t go anywhere,” she said.

It was at that moment that the driver angrily got out of his car armed with the sword.

“I thought he had a gun in his hand,” Kudos said. “I was about to duck, then I saw a sword the size of a watermelon cutter, [he was] like a Ninja Turtle.”

“It was a sword the size of my lower body,” she continued. “I was like, “Oh my gosh, this is a lot more serious.'”

Kudos said the driver’s intentions were clear, especially when he marched up to her car window.

“He was very vicious,” she recalled. “He had foam coming out of his mouth and was yelling ‘get out of the car!'”

12 News reached out to the North Providence Police Department regarding the incident. Investigators confirmed they have a person of interest and are working to secure an arrest warrant.