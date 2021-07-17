Lightning strikes Lincoln police headquarters; dispatcher sent to hospital

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln police dispatcher was transported to the hospital following an apparent lightning strike during Saturday evening’s storms.

“We believe that our radio tower was struck by lightning. We believe that the lightning followed the phone lines into the building and one of our dispatchers was actually on the phone at the time,” Chief Brian Sullivan said.

Chief Brian Sullivan told 12 News, the dispatcher is doing well and was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

“Some form of electrical charge came through there and took out our radio system and some of our computers at our dispatch center,” he said.

The phone system is working, but radios were knocked out. Mutual aid from North Smithfield is helping field calls, according to Sullivan.

“The operations of the police department, even though we had a little bit of excitement here, we were still able to respond to calls and able to service the citizens,” he said.