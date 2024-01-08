NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State lawmakers are getting involved after a scathing report detailed numerous safety concerns and abusive living conditions at St. Mary’s Home for Children in North Providence, with the House Oversight Committee planning to schedule hearings into the residential psychiatric treatment center.

An article in the Providence Journal last week revealed that the Rhode Island Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) had completed an eight-month-long investigation into the residential psychiatric treatment center. Shortly after that article’s publication, the board of St. Mary’s Home appointed a new interim executive director, Charles A. Montorio-Archer. Montorio-Archer’s appointment went into effect Monday.

The facility’s former executive director, Carlene Casciano-McCann, had worked at St. Mary’s Home for three decades. In the OCA’s 119-page investigative report, the oversight board’s staff documented expressing numerous concerns about the safety of children at St. Mary’s to Casciano-McCann after a May 2023 walkthrough of the facility. OCA staff said the executive director agreed with their concerns, saying, “I wouldn’t let my dog come here.”

The lengthy report detailed several concerns from the OCA’s months-long investigation, from major understaffing, a biker club working security on campus, teenagers overdosing, and a child being sexually assaulted by another child in the facility — all this after St. Mary’s admissions were already placed on hold amid an investigation by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) last summer.

“There’s some real issues with St. Mary’s Home,” said Rhode Island House Speaker Joe Shekarchi. “I think we are going to have oversight on that issue as well,” he said, referring to the House Oversight Committee.

Shekarchi’s Senate counterpart, President Dominick Ruggerio, expressed his gratitude to the OCA for bringing the report to legislators’ attention. “In the near future, the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight will hold hearings on this issue to ensure accountability and determine if additional legislative action is necessary,” he added.

In a joint statement, Reps. Julie Casimiro and Thomas Noret and Sen. Louis DiPalma said, “The multiple instances of abuse and neglect at St. Mary’s should have never happened and those responsible for creating these conditions will answer for their failures, but the responses to this sickening report are an example of our state’s child protective services working as they should: to protect and care for our most vulnerable and at-risk children.”