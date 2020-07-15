Large police presence seen in North Providence overnight

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident overnight resulted in a large police presence in North Providence.

It appears the bomb squad and Rhode Island State Police responded to Mineral Spring Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The area between Cooper and Charles Streets was blocked off.

An Eyewitness News crew arrived to the scene and saw Mayor Charles Lombardi arriving.

It is unclear what happened.

Eyewitness News has reached out to North Providence Police for comment and waiting to hear back.