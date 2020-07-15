Large police presence seen in North Providence overnight

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident overnight resulted in a large police presence in North Providence.

It appears the bomb squad and Rhode Island State Police responded to Mineral Spring Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The area between Cooper and Charles Streets was blocked off.

An Eyewitness News crew arrived to the scene and saw Mayor Charles Lombardi arriving.

It is unclear what happened.

Eyewitness News has reached out to North Providence Police for comment and waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour