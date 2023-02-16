SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up to those who regularly drive down Route 44 in Smithfield

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said lane shifts are coming to the Putnam Pike bridge.

The bridge, which travels over I-295, will have all lanes shift to the left beginning Saturday night, according to RIDOT.

The lane shifts will remain in place until October.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.

The lane shifts are part of a $15.7 million project, which includes a full replacement of the bridge deck and numerous other repairs. RIDOT said the bridge is only one rating point away from being classified as structurally deficient.

Roughly 39,000 vehicles driver over the 52-year-old bridge each day, according to RIDOT.