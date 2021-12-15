CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Lack of bus drivers forces Johnston to ask parents to drive kids to school

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Wednesday, parents in Johnston will be responsible for getting their children to and from school after the district announced a staffing shortage among bus drivers.

Assistant Superintendent Julie-Anne Zarrella notified parents Tuesday night about the lack of drivers.

“Due to the bus driver shortage, we will only have buses for special education students and St. Phillips until the holiday break,” Zarrella wrote. “All other students will need to be transported to and from school by a parent or guardian until after the break.”

Amanda Galasso, whose daughter is a student in the district, is frustrated that parents were given little time to prepare.

“We had no time to discuss who’s going to be taking her, who’s dropping her off. It’s a horrible situation,” Galasso said. “They need to be more thorough and let us know more what’s going on.”

“I just feel, two years into this, we should have a little bit of a better game plan,” parent Jessica Accetturo added.

Zarrella tells 12 News a number of bus drivers at National Express were ordered to quarantine, which put a strain on the company’s already limited staffing.

“We are working closely with the district to minimize the impact this has on our routes,” National Express said in a statement.

In addition to the lack of bus drivers, the district also shifted Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary to distance learning last week. Zarrella said this decision was made because 35% of the school’s students and staff have either tested positive or were considered a close contact.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community