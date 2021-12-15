Lack of bus drivers forces Johnston to ask parents to drive kids to school

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Wednesday, parents in Johnston will be responsible for getting their children to and from school after the district announced a staffing shortage among bus drivers.

Assistant Superintendent Julie-Anne Zarrella notified parents Tuesday night about the lack of drivers.

“Due to the bus driver shortage, we will only have buses for special education students and St. Phillips until the holiday break,” Zarrella wrote. “All other students will need to be transported to and from school by a parent or guardian until after the break.”

Amanda Galasso, whose daughter is a student in the district, is frustrated that parents were given little time to prepare.

“We had no time to discuss who’s going to be taking her, who’s dropping her off. It’s a horrible situation,” Galasso said. “They need to be more thorough and let us know more what’s going on.”

“I just feel, two years into this, we should have a little bit of a better game plan,” parent Jessica Accetturo added.

Zarrella tells 12 News a number of bus drivers at National Express were ordered to quarantine, which put a strain on the company’s already limited staffing.

“We are working closely with the district to minimize the impact this has on our routes,” National Express said in a statement.

In addition to the lack of bus drivers, the district also shifted Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary to distance learning last week. Zarrella said this decision was made because 35% of the school’s students and staff have either tested positive or were considered a close contact.