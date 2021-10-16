Korean War hero, missing in action since 1950, laid to rest in RI

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local soldier, whose remains were returned to Rhode Island earlier this week, has been laid to rest.
A funeral mass for 1st Lt. Anthony Mazzulla was held at St. Rocco’s Church in Johnston Saturday morning.
Lt. Mazzulla went missing in 1950 in the Korean War and was declared dead a few years later. However, his body was never identified until recently.
“I’m amazed at the support. There were people in church that we hadn’t seen for years and years that were close to my family when my grandmother was alive, they were there,” said Lois Marandola, his niece.
“I wish I would’ve known my uncle, but I didn’t and I’m just happy that he’s home and I could lay him to rest with his parents. I could’ve had this at any cemetery. I just not to because I wanted him to rest with his family.”
He was buried next to his family at St. Ann’s cemetery in Cranston, following full military honors including a presentation from the Korean Embassy of medals in his honor.