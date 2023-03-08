SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a Smithfield home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to a triple-decker on Log Road for reports of flames on the first floor, which quickly spread to the upper floors.

Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini said one resident was home at the time but managed to escape safely.

No one was injured.

Quattrini said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen on the first floor, though the cause remains unknown at this time.

The six residents who lived in the three apartments have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.