K9 recovers from fentanyl exposure during ‘Operation Mouse Trap’ drug bust

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A police K9 has made a quick recovery after being exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust in Smithfield last week.

On Dec. 20, police said officers were executing a search warrant at home on Gladstone Street when K9 Ajax began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

The K9 officer administered Narcan to Ajax at the scene and transported him to Ocean State Veterinary Specialists for treatment.

Police said Ajax was given additional Narcan and quickly recovered.

The search was part of a months-long investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in East Providence and Fall River, dubbed “Operation Mouse Trap.”

Police were surveying Adriny Bernard, 32, who investigators believe was one of two fentanyl suppliers involved in the drug-trafficking ring.

Police said during the search, officers found a variety of drugs including heroin, fentanyl, carfentanyl and cocaine. Detectives also found the frame of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen in Malden, Massachusetts.

Bernard was not home at the time of the search. Police later arrested him in East Providence on several outstanding warrants out of Fall River.

Police said he was held as a fugitive from justice then transported to Third District Court Thursday to answer to charges stemming from the search of his Smithfield residence.

Bernard was ordered held without bail. He was one of 16 people arrested in connection to the drug-trafficking ring.