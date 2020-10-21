‘Just do the right thing’: Johnston business asks driver who crashed through closed gate to take responsibility

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Employees of a Johnston business are asking the driver of a vehicle that crashed through one of the company’s closed gates over the weekend to come forward.

The Johnston Police Department posted surveillance video of the incident to Facebook Monday, which shows the vehicle jumping over the curb and barreling toward the gate.

The car then crashes through the gate, knocking it off its hinges, and into piles of material the business had stored there. The driver then backs the car up and leaves the scene.

The gate and materials belong to East Coast Masonry and Restoration Inc., which is owned by Michael San Angelo.

“It’s obviously a major inconvenience, on top of unsightly,” employee Carla Kuhn said.

Kuhn tells 12 News the driver caused roughly $15,000 worth of damage, adding that a lot of the supplies that were hit aren’t easily replaceable.

“Some of the storage that’s over there, they’re from significant buildings that we work on,” she said. “It’s all restoration throughout the state of Rhode Island that [San Angelo] repairs and he keeps some of this stuff incase there’s a little break or whatever. A lot of it you can’t even get anymore.”

Kuhn believes it will take several weeks to repair the gate, citing backups in ordering the replacement that may be related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both San Angelo and Kuhn tell 12 News this isn’t the first time this has happened, and they hope the person will take responsibility and turn themselves in.

“We’re hoping that A, they are safe, and B, they come forward,” Kuhn said. “Hopefully they have insurance and they let the insurance take care of this rather than us, but just do the right thing.”

Police were able to determine from car parts left behind that the vehicle may be a 2016 Audi A6.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or incident is asked to contact the Johnston Police Traffic Division at (401) 757-3144.