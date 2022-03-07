BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge is allowing a Burrillville man arrested for illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms inside his home to be released under specific conditions, despite prosecutors’ arguments that he is a danger to the community and his family.

Ronald Andruchuk, 37, was arrested last month following a disturbance at his home that led to the seizure of 211 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. He’s also accused of lying on applications to obtain these weapons.

The conditions for Andruchuk’s release will be decided Tuesday during a detention hearing. Andruchuk has been jailed at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls since his arrest in late February.

Prosecutors attempted to block Andruchuk’s release, arguing that there is no way to prevent him from acquiring more weapons, adding that his “secretive behavior” will make it hard to keep tabs on him.

His lawyer responded stating Andruchuk is a gun collector and is not a threat. He also argued there’s no state law limiting the number of firearms one or amount of ammunition one person can own.

Andruchuk has been charged federally with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making false statements in an application to purchase firearms, and causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer. He’s also been charged with one misdemeanor count of firing in a compact area in connection with last month’s incident.

The judge who initially granted Andruchuk’s release previously suggested he be electronically monitored and ordered to stay away from gun stores. It’s unclear whether she will keep or modify those conditions.