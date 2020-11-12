Johnston woman shares her father’s ‘slice of America’ in new book

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ John DeLeo had just turned 18 when he embarked on a historic journey.

The Rhode Islander joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, and while his time in the service was short-lived, his memories have lasted a lifetime.

“I was stationed when they were assembling a crew for my ship,” he said, referencing the U.S.S. Missouri.

The vessel is docked at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, symbolizing its significant role in American history.

DeLeo was there when the Japanese surrendered aboard the U.S.S. Missouri, ending World War II.

“The highlights are really when they surrendered,” he recalled. “There were hundreds of men up on the infrastructure trying to witness what was happening. They were surrounded by dignitaries from all over.”

DeLeo was discharged shortly after the war ended and he returned home. Now, at 94 years old, DeLeo remembers those who didn’t get a chance to tell their stories, especially on Veterans Day.

“The thought that crosses my mind are the boys that didn’t come home,” he said. “They are the boys that deserve the credit.”

Most would argue that DeLeo’s story is an important one to tell. That’s why his daughter Janet wrote a book about it.

“It’s just a slice of America that existed then,” she said.

Her book, titled “A Life Well Lived” explores the life of a hero, who she said she’s lucky to call her dad.

“I was just inspired to write his story,” she said. “I think it’s really important for people to get the stories before they are gone forever.”

The book can be purchased either online or locally at Barrington Books in Garden City Center.

