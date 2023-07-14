JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Water customers in the Johnston area may experience interruptions to their water service in the coming months as construction crews replace a water main.

The 16-inch pipe being replaced runs from 1341 Central Avenue to Bishop Hill Road, a span of about 1.2 miles, according to a spokesperson.

Providence Water said it will be in “regular communication” with affected customers about service interruptions and other project updates.

The work may also cause some travel delays in the area and drivers are advised to plan accordingly.

The pipe replacement is expected to run through late September, followed by the road restoration in late fall or early spring.

For more information, call (401) 521-6303 or visit Providence Water’s website.

