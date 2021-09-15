Johnston Town Council to discuss Amazon distribution facility proposal

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Amazon looking to put a massive distribution facility in Johnston off of Route 6 will be the main topic at the town’s council meeting Wednesday night.

The Johnston Town Council is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to vote on the community partnership agreement between the town and Amazon.com services.

The nearly 4-million-square-foot Amazon distribution center would be located on approximately 195 acres of land off of a busy section of Hartford Avenue near I-295.

Supporters in town say they are hopeful it will boost the local economy and bring jobs and other retail space to town.

According to the proposal, it would be at least a $290 million investment and will employ about 1,500 full-time workers. Documents also show that Johnston would offer the company a 20-year tax break as part of the agreement.

The proposed warehouse has also raised concerns with some residents, who fear the facility may have a negative impact on area traffic and the environment.

In a copy of the community partnership agreement that will be discussed, it’s proposed that Amazon will contribute $100,000 for a traffic mitigation study.

The Johnston Town Council needs to sign off on the project as a formality before construction can begin, but planning board members don’t expect them to object.

Developers have previously said they hope to have the facility up and running come spring 2023.