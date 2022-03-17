JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Johnston High School students said they and four others have been suspended following a toy gun fight in the school’s parking lot earlier this month.

Suspension notices obtained by 12 News say the students possessed weapons on school grounds, adding that they were “firing projectiles” at parked cars and each other.

At least two of those six students and their mother are disputing those claims.

Malakai Quinones tells 12 News he was involved in the toy gun fight, which took place after school, and explained that they were using Splat ball guns, which shoot water beads.

“We were just kids having fun, you know? We were just playing with our friends, we didn’t mean for it to blow out of proportion,” he said.

The day after what the students are calling “a game” with the toy guns, they said a parent called the school to notify officials, ultimately leading to their one-day suspension.

Ivonne Otero, who’s two children were both suspended, argues that the wording on the suspension notice will negatively impact their futures since it will go on their permanent school record.

“They are not bad kids,” she continued. “If their punishment was the suspension, that’s fine, but to place that label on their record, that’s what’s bothering me.”

Johnston Superintendent Dr. Bernard DiLullo wouldn’t speak to the specifics of the incident, but pointed to the student handbook that states pellet guns are considered to be firearms.

“The splatter guns in question are battery powered and can shoot up to eight rounds per second at a velocity of 200 feet per second,” DiLullo said in a statement.

“It’s water based,” Otero said of the Splat ball guns. “To claim it’s a pellet gun is insane to me.”

DiLullo said police departments nationwide are alerting parents to the potential dangers of splat ball guns.

“My understanding is that police departments throughout the country are warning parents not to allow their children to use them on public property because many kids have been arrested, and in some cases, charged for shooting at people and/or causing panic because people think they are shooting real guns,” DiLullo explained.