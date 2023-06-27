SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are urging residents in Johnston and Smithfield to restrict all non-essential water usage after a major transmission line failure Monday afternoon.

Johnston police say a water main break occurred on Putnam Pike near Pine Hill Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

That resulted in traffic heading east being diverted to the westbound lane, while traffic headed west was rerouted to Dean Avenue, according to police.

Now officials are requesting those who live in the area to conserve their water. That includes turning off outdoor sprinklers, shutting off outdoor hoses, and do not fill pools until further notice.

Smithfield Councilman John Tassoni Jr. said the Smithfield Water Supply is currently assisting to address the issue and are continuing to get the word out to residents who may not have water for an extended period of time.

Town officials ask the public to only call the police or fire department in the event of an emergency.