Johnston slaughterhouse accused of falsely using USDA inspection stickers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a Johnston slaughterhouse are facing charges for allegedly trying to get around federal meat inspection standards.

A federal grand jury handed up a three-count indictment on Friday charging Rhode Island Beef and Veal, Inc., and its owners, Michael A. Quattrucci and Joel Quattrucci, with placing U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection stamps on its products without authorization.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman, the indictment alleges the business tried to defraud its customers by leading them to believe the beef had been inspected and passed by the USDA, which was untrue.

The indictment also claims the business prepared beef for use at other establishments without complying with the requirements of the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

