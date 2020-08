JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Johnston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman with ties between Johnston and Fall River.

Christina Aguiar, 43, was last seen on Oxford Street in Fall River driving a gold Nissan Maxima with the Rhode Island registration CW-710.

She is described as a 5’5″ white female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Christina or has recently come in contact with her is asked to call the Johnston Police at (401) 231-8100.