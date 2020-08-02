Johnston police searching for missing teen

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing teen.

Police say Austin Martin, 16, was last seen in the Hopkins Avenue area leaving his home around 10 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Austin has black hair with blue eyes and wears prescription glasses with black frames. He was last seen wearing white pants and a black and white T-shirt.

Anyone who knows where Austin might be is asked to call the Johnston police at 401-231-8100.

