Johnston police searching for man accused of stabbing parent

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday evening in Johnston.

The victim is in stable condition after being stabbed with a kitchen knife, according to police, and identified the suspect as their son, Devan Tallo.

Tallo, 27, is described as a white man who stands around 5-foot-7 and has a thin build, brown hair and green eyes.

Police say they have a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of domestic felony assault.

Anyone with information on Tallo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Johnston detectives at (401) 231-4210.