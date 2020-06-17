Johnston police searching for man accused of stabbing parent

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday evening in Johnston.

The victim is in stable condition after being stabbed with a kitchen knife, according to police, and identified the suspect as their son, Devan Tallo.

Tallo, 27, is described as a white man who stands around 5-foot-7 and has a thin build, brown hair and green eyes.

Police say they have a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of domestic felony assault.

Anyone with information on Tallo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Johnston detectives at (401) 231-4210.

