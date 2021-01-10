Johnston police investigating shooting

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim told them that he was involved in some type of altercation with several people and was shot in the leg.

According to Chief Joseph Razza, he believes the shooting happened somewhere on Atwood Ave.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.