JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are investigating after a gun was fired during an incident Saturday night.

According to Johnston Police Chief Mark Vieira, officers were called to JJ’s Colosseum on Greenville Ave. for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot where someone reportedly fire a single sun shot.

No one was injured when the gun was fired an no arrests have been made.

Vieira said the incident is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.