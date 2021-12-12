Johnston police headquarters renamed in honor of longtime chief

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police headquarters was renamed on Saturday in honor of retired Police Chief Richard Tamburini.

The longtime police chief was honored in a special ceremony at Johnston Municipal Court before officials gathered at headquarters for the monument unveiling.

The building will now be known as Johnston Police Chief Richard S. Tamburini Public Safety Complex.

“To see my name permanently transcribed in the front of headquarters, a door that I entered for twenty five years, now when I enter it I’m gonna see my name,” Tamburini said. “It’s beyond belief and I can’t thank the people who were responsible, the mayor, Joseph Polisena Jr., and chief of police Joe Razzo. The best, and I’ll always be indebted to them.”

Tamburini proudly served the department as chief for twenty five years, but has dedicated fifty four years to law enforcement and public safety. He is also a member of the Rhode Island Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.