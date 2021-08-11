Johnston plaza evacuated due to gas leak

Northwest

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A shopping plaza off Atwood Avenue in Johnston was evacuated Wednesday evening as emergency crews responded to a gas leak.

Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb tells 12 News a construction crew hit a commercial gas line behind one of the buildings around 7 p.m.

The plaza, which includes Stop and Shop and a number of other businesses, was closed off as National Grid was called in to contain the leak.

The fire department was seen clearing the area by about 8 p.m.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

