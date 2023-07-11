JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Johnston School Committee has agreed to allow the town to intervene in the district’s finances.

Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. announced last month that the town would stepping in to help the struggling school district, which is on track to end its second straight year in the red.

The decision was made in conjunction with the Johnston Town Council. The Johnston School Committee was initially worried by Polisena’s use of the word “takeover,” but Superintendent Dr. Bernard DiLullo said the mayor alleviated their concerns by outlining his goals.

“He’s much more interested in the finances, as opposed to curriculum and instruction,” DiLullo said. “We’re always looking for ways to cut costs, but we also want to make sure students get what they need.”

The town plans on loaning the district the money it needs to pay off its debts. Polisena said the Johnston Town Council has also committed an additional $2.15 million to the school department.

The town has hired PFM Consulting Group to perform a financial and operational audit of the district. The Philadelphia-based group will then give recommendations on how to get the district’s finances back on track.

Polisena described himself as “the fiduciary of [Johnston’s] taxpayers,” adding that it is his duty to make sure their money is being spent wisely.

“I represent 30,000 people,” Polisena said. “I don’t just represent parents with kids in public schools. So, we need to be really prudent with peoples’ tax dollars, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Town oversight of the district will officially begin next fiscal year.