JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. recently got his first look at the town’s new Amazon distribution facility.

Polisena toured the facility alongside Sen. Jack Reed last Friday. The new facility is expected to bring $145 million in tax revenue to Johnston over the next two decades, according to the mayor.

The town is offering the online retail giant a 20-year tax break to build the nearly 4-million-square-foot distribution center.

The $290 million facility is expected to employ more than 1,500 full-time workers.

Polisena said a new RIPTA bus stop will soon be installed near the facility as well, which is set to open sometime this summer.