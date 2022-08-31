A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man who admitted to possessing more than 2,000 videos and images of child porn will spend the next three years behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Jon Knowles, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography back in May.

Prosecutors said between June and August 2021, Knowles installed a software program on his computer that made it possible for him to download and assemble video files.

Knowles used the program to assemble at least three sexually explicit videos of prepubescent females, according to Cunha.

Cunha said FBI agents searched Knowles’ home last November and discovered that he had 2,075 videos and 342 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Knowles was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Cunha said Knowles was also ordered to pay for a $5,000 special assessment, which is required by the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act in child sexual exploitation cases.