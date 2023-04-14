JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man convicted of abusing his 4-month-old son will spend the next 15 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Jean Diaz De La Rosa, 27, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree child abuse earlier this year.

De La Rosa was arrested back in February 2017 after investigators determined he was responsible for his son’s injuries.

Neronha said the baby’s mother brought him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital because the child was lethargic and had significant swelling in both legs.

Doctors determined that the child had seven leg fractures, including a significant fracture to the his left hip and right tibia, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the serious injuries appeared to have happened a few days prior to the hospital visit and were indicative of child abuse.

“This child was abused by a parent, physically, severely, repeatedly,” Neronha said. “I hope this sentencing brings some measure of justice to this brave boy.”

De La Rosa was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 to serve. He must also undergo mental health treatment and was ordered to have no contact with his son.