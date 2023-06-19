JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Johnston man last week after a loaded gun and suspected cocaine were found inside his car, according to authorities.

Officers pulled 50-year-old Michael Lovenbury over last Wednesday and searched his car. Police said the officers found a semi-automatic pistol and 40 grams of suspected cocaine.

Lovenbury is facing numerous felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

He is currently being held as a bail violator pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 14.