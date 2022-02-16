JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged a Johnston man in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Mario Kirios, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four misdemeanor counts of improperly storing a firearm, according to Chief Joseph Razza.

Razza said it was Kirios’ gun that killed Dillon Viens, who was a student at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School.

The events leading up to Viens’ death have not been made public, though Razza said Kirios was not home at the time.

The firearms in Kirios’ Cedar Street home were all legally owned, Razza noted.

Kirios was ordered held as a Superior Court violator and is scheduled to return to court on March 14.

Viens’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses, which has already raised more than $14,000.