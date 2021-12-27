Johnston man charged after wrong-way crash with unrestrained child in front seat

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WPRI/AP) — A Johnston man is facing a variety of charges after driving the wrong way on I-91 and then fleeing from police with an unrestrained 6-year-old child in the front seat, Vermont State Police said.

Police received several calls about a driver who was driving south in the northbound lanes in Sheffield, Vermont around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the area and learned that the vehicle had turned around and was now heading north in the northbound lane.

The driver, identified as William Yediares, 39, refused to stop and later crashed.

When Yediares exited the vehicle, troopers say he showed signs of impairment and resisted arrest.

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Yediares was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation, and suspicion of driving under the influence. More charges are possible.

Yediares was jailed for lack of $10,000 bail. It’s unclear if the suspect has an attorney.

The incident remains under investigation.

