JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man is scheduled to appear in court Friday on federal firearms charges.

Alessio Dandrea, 27, was arrested Thursday after investigators from Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Johnston police raided his Everbloom Drive home.

According to U.S. attorney’s office, the agents seized a total of 27 firearms from the home, including handguns, shotguns and rifles. More notably, prosecutors said they found an AR-15 “lightning link” auto sear switch — which can turn a semiautomatic rifle into an automatic one — along with two silencers not registered to Dandrea. One of the silencers was allegedly attached to a rifle.

Prosecutors say the investigation stemmed from a parcel intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that was shipped to Dandrea from China in mid-June. It was found to contain a “lightning link,” which is classified as a machine gun by the ATF and illegal to possess under the National Firearms Act.

Dandrea is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. on charges of possession of an unregistered firearm silencer and unlicensed importation/transportation of a machine gun from foreign commerce.