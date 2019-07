JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died and a second was rushed to the hospital after a dirt bike and a car collided in Johnston, police confirm.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. at the intersection of George Waterman Road and Allendale Avenue, which is currently closed to traffic.

One person has sadly died following this crash. Witnesses say it looks like two people were riding on a dirt bike and crashed right into a car.

Full Story: https://t.co/diDccb9Qwz pic.twitter.com/aMt9bdl8K9 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) July 24, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest information.