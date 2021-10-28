Johnston high school student arrested amid threat investigation

JOHNSTON, R.I (WPRI) — Police arrested a student at Johnston Senior High School Thursday after he made a series of verbal threats while at school, according to Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza.

Razza said the school was placed into lockdown as a result, and the student was subsequently taken into custody. He has since been charged with disorderly conduct and was released into the custody of his parents.

Once the student was removed from school grounds, Razza said police were able to determine that the threats weren’t credible and the lockdown was lifted.

But later that morning, Razza said police were notified of a threatening social media post, and students were dismissed early as a precaution.

Razza said the social media threat also wasn’t credible. No other threats were made toward any other school in the district.

Johnston Senior High School will resume all classes and activities Friday. Razza said the student who made the threats will also be facing disciplinary actions at school.