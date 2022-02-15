CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire that heavily damaged a Johnston building over the weekend is now being investigated as arson.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday at a building on Greenville Avenue that has a business on the first floor and apartments upstairs.

State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin said the fire started outside the building then spread to the first and second floors.

Sniffing dogs picked up the scene of flammable liquid in numerous spots, indicating the fire was intentionally set, according to McLaughlin.

The upstairs tenants were displaced due to the extensive damage to the apartments.

McLaughlin said investigators are now looking at surveillance video in the area. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more information.