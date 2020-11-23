1 taken to hospital after dump trucks crash outside Johnston landfill

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving two dump trucks in Johnston.
The crash took place just before 1:30 p.m. Monday on Shun Pike, near the entrance of the state’s central landfill.
The passenger of the truck that sustained the most damage was taken to the hospital, according to the Johnston Fire Department, while the driver is being evaluated by first responders at the scene.
The driver of the second truck did not need medical attention, officials said.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.