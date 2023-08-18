JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joseph Swift couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled up in front of the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery Friday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Swift, who’s the president of the cemetery.

Dozens of trees were uprooted, toppled or completely snapped in half as a strong line of thunderstorms tore through town.

Swift said he was moved to tears as he walked by gravestones and memorials that were disturbed by the storm.

“It ripped up 40 to 50-year-old trees … ripped them up and literally threw them across the street,” Swift said.

Swift said no gravestones nor memorials were damaged by the storm, but it will take quite some time before the cemetery is walkable again.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in nearby Scituate, but is still assessing the damage in Johnston.