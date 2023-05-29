JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of Johnston residents returned to an apartment complex Monday morning to survey the damage from a massive fire and collect what’s left of their belongings.

Crews responded to a fire at Simmons Village Apartments Sunday afternoon and found heavy fire and smoke coming from multiple units.

Town fire investigators said Monday it appears the fire started after a cigarette was discarded into some mulch.

Between 45 to 50 people have been displaced and firefighters are helping them get what they can out of their apartments.

Three people were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one firefighter was treated on scene.

NEW: Town fire investigators say it appears this fire started after a cigarette was discarded.



Crews are also looking for help finding a missing pet. https://t.co/f1wFNCPHNZ pic.twitter.com/SiNYfqLphQ — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) May 29, 2023

