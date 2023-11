SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield police are investigating a reported theft of valuables from a vehicle parked outside a supermarket.

Police said they were called to Dave’s Marketplace on Putnam Pike just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An undetermined amount of gemstones and jewelry were stolen from the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smithfield detectives at (401) 231-2500.