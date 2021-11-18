‘It’s violating’: Man caught on camera checking car doors in Johnston neighborhood

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston residents are on edge after learning someone has been attempting to break into their cars in the middle of the night.

Gina Murray tells 12 News that last week, she and many of her neighbors were alerted by their security systems early Thursday morning.

“I’ve captured him on my Ring camera,” she said. “My neighbors have noticed them on their cameras. We’ve all kind of informed each other.”

The surveillance footage shows a man walking up a driveway on Spring Hill Drive and checking to see if the car doors are unlocked. Once he realizes the car is locked, he walks off into the darkness.

“I’d love to know if it’s one person or a group of people,” she said.

Many residents have taken to social media to alert their neighbors of the suspicious behavior.

This week, residents on Sprague and Morgan avenues also told 12 News their security systems alerted them to the suspect’s presence as well.

“It’s scary, it’s violating,” Murray said. “I’m really concerned about the older people [who live in the neighborhood], they could be scared by this, they could get hurt.”

“You could be going outside letting the dog out and this person comes up behind you,” she continued. “So, it’s kind of scary. It really is.”

Andrea Canning lives just around the corner from Murray, and said her truck was stolen from her driveway last Thursday, around the same time Murray captured the man on her camera.

“Everyone up that street has video of this person [checking car doors],” Canning said.

Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza confirms the department is investigating the stolen truck and the suspicious overnight activity.

Canning said she can’t help but wonder whether the two cases are related. But whether they are or not, she said it makes her uneasy that someone is creeping around.

“Who is it, you know?” she said. “It’s scary to think about. Someone’s around here going through yards, they know that there are cameras on them and they don’t care.”

Razza said anyone who has any additional footage of the suspect or information regarding the suspicious activity should contact the Johnston Police Department by calling (401) 231-4210.