‘It’s just a bad nightmare’: Scituate woman critically injured in suspected drunk driving crash

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition after her car was hit by a drunk driver earlier this month, according to her parents.

On July 17, Ann Mary DeAngelis tells 12 News her daughter, Eliza DeAngelis, had just left work and was on her way home.

“She called when she left work and said ‘I will see you in 15 minutes,'” Ann Mary recalled. “Fifteen minutes went by, a half-hour went by, 45 minutes went by.”

Ann Mary said she and her husband Joseph were about to leave the house to go look for her when police knocked on their door.

That was the moment they’d learned their daughter was rushed to the hospital following a crash on Hartford Pike, just three minutes away from their Scituate home.

“When we came upon that car, it was horrible,” Ann Mary said. “I thought, for sure, there is no way she is going to survive, it was obliterated.”

Courtesy: Ann Mary DeAngelis

“I said ‘Oh my god … it’s just a bad nightmare,'” she continued. “I keep seeing that car, that image.”

Eliza, according to her mother, is currently unconscious and doctors are now deciding whether she needs to be placed into a medically-induced coma.

Ann Mary said her daughter has undergone several surgeries since the crash. Eliza is currently suffering from a shattered pelvis, torn aorta, broken femur and fractured neck. She also punctured both of her lungs and her spleen had to be removed.

Court records obtained by 12 News reveal the driver that hit Eliza, Connecticut resident Kyle Watson, 24, has been charged with driving under the influence.

Eliza’s family tells 12 News she is an animal and nature lover. Her parents have a message for those who still think it’s OK to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“There are so many options that people have today, to not get in that car,” Joseph said. “Call an Uber, stay where you are, call a friend, sleep there. There are so many other options to not get in the car and take that chance.”

Ann Mary said they’re thankful for the support they’ve received from the community since the crash. A GoFundMe page has been set up to curb the cost of Eliza’s medical bills.

The Hot Potato will also be hosting a fundraiser with three other food trucks in Conimicut Village Tuesday evening. The company said 10% of all of their proceeds will be donated towards the Eliza DeAngelis Supplemental Needs Trust, which has been created by her family.

Anyone who can’t attend the fundraiser but still wants to donate can make checks out to Joseph DeAngelis and send them to 1177 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, R.I., 02886.