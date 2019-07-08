Investigation underway after fire destroys Glocester home

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home and several cars late Sunday night.

Chief Richard A. Waterman said a fire broke out at a home on Camelot Way around 10:30 p.m.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family of six after the house was deemed a total loss.

Chief Waterman estimated at least 50 firefighters were called to help battle the blaze, including crews from nearby Connecticut.

Water supply was an issue given the location of the fire, according to Chief Waterman.

New This Morning: The Harmony Dist. Fire Chief says the location of the home made it more difficult to put the fire out. There were no hydrants nearby. They called in tanker trucks from surrounding areas. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/T7y4Cavmd7 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) July 8, 2019

Neighbors described hearing what sounded like explosions.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.