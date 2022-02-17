JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a teenager killed over the weekend in what police are calling an accidental shooting is awaiting answers from investigators as to led up to the tragedy.

Dillon Vienes, 16, died Saturday night at a home on Cedar Street in Johnston, according to police.

The teenager was a freshman at William M. Davies Career and Technical High School and aspired to become an auto mechanic.

“He was a loving, kindhearted boy who’d never do anything to hurt anybody,” his mother Rhonda Brewster said. “He brought together people in the community. He was a Boy Scout, so he was looking to be a leader.”

Brewster said her son was hanging out with friends that night, but had called his father to pick him up.

“We were unable to get ahold of him, and then one of the detectives showed up at the house to state that Dillon had passed, and that was all that they could tell us at the time,” she recalled.

In the days since, Brewster said police told her the shot that killed her son was not self-inflicted. She said she knew her son would never play around with a gun, but she hasn’t received any answers yet on who fired the fatal shot.

“They weren’t his best friends but they were friends, they hung out quite often,” Brewster said of the people her son was with that night.

Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza said two other minors were present at the time of the shooting, but wouldn’t confirm anything further due to the ongoing investigation.

“I just want answers to be provided and the truth to come out,” Brewster said.

On Wednesday, Johnston police arrested 29-year-old Marios Kirios. He resided at the Cedar Street home and was the owner of the gun used in the shooting, according to police.

Kirios was charged with four misdemeanor counts of improperly storing a firearm.

“His negligence has impacted a lot of people’s lives in the community and now our family,” Brewster said. “He should have done the right thing and concealed those weapons.”

When asked if the arrest has brought her any closure, Brewster said it’s “the start of some form of justice,” but it’s still not enough.

Brewster said her family is now planning Vienes’ funeral. A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses and has raised more than $17,000 so far.

“[We’ll] try to heal the best we can and live our lives for Dillon,” Brewster said. “He was a very free-spirited child who’d want us to live our lives in honor of him.”

A candlelight vigil for Vienes’ is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnston Memorial Park.