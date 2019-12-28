Hungry goats want to eat your Christmas tree

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been said goats will eat just about anything. For the most part, it’s true according to Deb Yablonski of Stonehenge Farm in Pascoag, Rhode Island.

Yablonski and her husband have been stewards of the land located off of Knibb Road since the 1970s – raising goats to clear invasive species that overtook the land.

With Christmas in our rearview mirror, Deb is asking for you to donate your tree to her animals. It’s something she and her husband have been doing for 15-years.

Between Mother’s Day and the start of November, the goats are out to pasture – which is the source of their diet. As we enter winter and the plants die, Yablonski herds the goats into an enclosure to keep them from stripping the tress of the bark.

“It’s really important to their diet and breaks-up their winter boredom,” said Deb Yablonski.

With that in mind, these trees are an added bonus for the goats, and for those keeping the environment in mind.

According to Yablonski, a Christmas tree is rich in Vitamin C. “There is substantial evidence that shows pine combats internal parasites – which goats are very prone to,” said Yablonski.

The goats need roughage during the winter months she says, “they would not do well on just grass and hay for the winter. They need hard and woody plans, so this is perfect.”

Goats are browsers, so gnawing at your leftover tree is natural for them according to Yablonski. “Christmas trees are 100% biodegradable from the needles – to the bark – to the woodchip you make after.”

Looking for a "green" way to recycle your Christmas tree this year? Consider giving it to the goats! Details tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/BCxi1GhtER — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) December 28, 2019

Deb Yablonski estimates each year she receives between 50-60 trees from the public, “it’s always wonderful when people come dropping their tree off and get to feed them to the goats.”

If going to Pascoag is a bit out of the way for you, Deb told Eyewitness News, there are many farms across Southern New England that will gladly take your tree.

She also says, deliver your tree bare. “They can not be sprayed with a flame retardant – no fake snow – remove the ornaments.” Above all, make sure there is zero tinsel on the trees.

If interested in dropping your Christmas tree off at Stonehenge Farm you can do so during the day at 63 Moroney Road Pascoag, Rhode Island 02859.